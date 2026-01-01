Dispensaries with military discounts in West Plains, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup83.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins88.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic92.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup104.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup127.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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