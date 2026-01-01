Dispensaries accepting debit cards in West Plains, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 641
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- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic92.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup152.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup155.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins155.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup156.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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