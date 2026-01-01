Woman-owned dispensaries in Missouri
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- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)176.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)82.3 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MED & RECMaribis of Springfield (Recreational)176.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I've been here several times. Def my go-to spot. Always friendly and helpful. Never too long of a wait. Online menu stays very up to date (as soon as something runs out, the site is immediately updated). Great product. Awesome specials. Definitely look into their specials on the site. They also have an early bird special (7am-9am) and twilight special (7pm-9pm) where you can buy 3 of anything and get a 4th for $1 which can help bring down the cost but you can't combine it with other deals. Right now they have the best deals in town on grass (Lula's and High Supply) and concentrates (Lula's and Bedford Grow)read full review
- MEDthe greenery230.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Even though I like the Greenery, I was very disappointed today. I went in there at 4:30 pm the doors were locked & no one was there. About 12 people came & went because no one was there. No sign on the door NOTHING!!! I'm going to find another dispensary that cares about the people that go in there!read full review
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