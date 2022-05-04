Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Missouri
Frequently asked questions
Yes. As of February 3, 2023, cannabis is recreationally legal in the state of Missouri.
As the recreational cannabis industry matures in Missouri, the first recreationally available weed is available to purchase at select existing medical dispensaries.
Yes, there are at least 10 medical dispensaries in Missouri located throughout the state, including in St. Louis and Jefferson City.
Only adults age 21 years old or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state may enter a medical dispensary in Missouri.
Look no further. Leafly’s list of Missouri’s best dispensaries has you covered.