Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Arlee, Montana
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- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup19.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup82.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins109.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
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