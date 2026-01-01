Dispensaries with parking on-site in Arlee, Montana
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- MED & RECCousins Cannabis4 dealsPickup19.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup19.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.0 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins20.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy20.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins36.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
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