Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Big Sky, Montana
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- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Helena2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins216.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup254.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHigh Desert Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins364.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I travel for work, and have checked out many different types of shops. The selection, the staff and their customer service constantly stands above the rest and I’m always impressed by the amount of deals and promo’s they have happening! Do yourself the favor and check them out! HIGHLY recommendread full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup427.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup449.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins494.9 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins497.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins495.0 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- RECMontana Medicine Man129.4 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- RECMagic Tree Collective299.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
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