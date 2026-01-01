Dispensaries with industry discounts in Billings, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup6.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup7.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings6.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins122.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins129.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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