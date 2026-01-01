Dispensaries with industry discounts in Black Eagle, Montana
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- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins0.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins128.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins128.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup136.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins136.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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