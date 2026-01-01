Dispensaries with parking on-site in Box Elder, Montana
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- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECKeeper Of The Green - West Helena ValleyPickup149.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Helena is loaded with tons of options for Dispensaries. Almost all of them are multi-city locations where the Budtenders change every few months. Keeper of the Green is one of the only places in Helena that feels local, while also being top quality. I am almost always recognized by someone when I walk in the door, which makes me feel like a valued customer. Easily some of the most beautiful flower in town. You can tell how much care goes into the flower and how passionate the owners are for their business and their trade. The strains are reliable and readily available, meaning I usually don't have to worry about my favorite strain being 'out of rotation' for an extended period of time. I've never had a bad experience in either location, several times I have ended up hanging out and just chatting with the owners or Budtender for much longer than I had planned. I will always refer friends here, I wish they got more traffic as they deserve it. In a town oversaturated with choice, Keeper stands out near the top as a reliable pick every time. It's always one of the first on my list when deciding what flower I want to get when I run out.read full review
- MED & RECElevated - Helena4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I came in couple weeks ago. I just needed to get a piece. Matt, helped me with finding a new piece and also made a few great recommendations. Matt recommended a great hybrid, indica, and edibles. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to get my review to post until now. Nice clean store. Helpful knowledgeable staff. Wouldn’t accept my tip!read full review
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Helena2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPure Remedies - Belgrade2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins184.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins185.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
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