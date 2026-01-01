Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Bozeman, Montana
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- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup8.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDFalcanna Dispensary0.6 mi away
They only have flower right now but it was amazing! The bud wasn't dry and it is the perfect consistency for rolling joints. They have so many new strains that I have never heard of and I am excited to try all of them. The vibe of the dispensary is one of the best in Bozeman and the budtender was knowledgable, helpful, and nice. I tried Pacific Blue (omg!) and the Dutch Haze. Can't wait to come back!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins75.2 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
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