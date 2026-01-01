Dispensaries with industry discounts in Bozeman, Montana
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- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins0.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins7.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup116.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup117.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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