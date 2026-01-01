Drive-thru dispensaries in Bridger, Montana
Results 1-18 of 18
All Dispensary results
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins400.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins415.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis339.4 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECSmokey's 420 House - Garden City (REC)400.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Truly a great place had no issues until the buy out. People and products are amazing. HOWEVER the technology sucks though. It’s unfortunate that I’ll have to bring my business elsewhere so I can get points at least. I hope they can get it figured out as it’s cost me a thousand points today.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St405.2 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
- RECThe Healing Treee430.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Good bud and good deals. I definitely recommend this place. However yesterday I picked up a 1/2 Oz and the bud tender bundled it up in 1/8ths and I didnt notice until I got home that I only had three in the bundle. I guess it's my fault for not checking before I left the store. Just make sure that everything is there before heading out guys. Still a great dispensary though!read full review
- RECPUR CannaBliss444.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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