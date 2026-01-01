Dispensaries with industry discounts in Butte, Montana
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- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins75.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup92.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
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