Dispensaries with military discounts in Columbia Falls, Montana
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- King Green IndustriesPickup3.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECBig Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls1 deal4.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins10.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECEmber1.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
The location is great, and their products are amazing. From their buds to their edibles, everything they have is by far the best out there. I especially like their fudge, which by the way has 50mg of THC in each square, and there's 4 in a box for a reasonable price of $15. I would highly recommend checkng this place out, as I'm sure you won't be disappointed. Wide vast variety of many products, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, kief in different flavors and strains. Can't say enough about this place. Oh, and let's not forget the staff, fabulous bunch of people to work with, and all are very knowledgable on their products, and the display inside is very well put together, and easy to view and see.read full review
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