Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Columbus, Montana
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- RECMontana Medicine Man26.6 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- RECChronic Caregivers27.9 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
*Outstanding Experience Every Time!** I’ve been to several dispensaries, but none compare to the experience at Joe and Chris's shop. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with warmth and professionalism. Their knowledge of the products is impressive, and they really take the time to understand what you’re looking for, whether it's for medicinal purposes or just to relax. The quality of their products is consistently top-notch, and their recommendations have never disappointed. The vibe is always friendly and welcoming, and it’s clear they genuinely care about their customers. I wouldn't go anywhere else. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED & RECSweetgrass (Bridger)28.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
We have been patrons since 2022 of this store and chain of dispensaries, each time we are not disappointed. Great quality of flower, the pricing tiers are becoming more affordable for many wallets and the staff always make us feel welcome. They remember us and our journey the last 2 years! Truly a team who knows what they’re talking about. Stop in and grab and pre-roll.read full review
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup30.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup32.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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