Dispensaries with military discounts in Cut Bank, Montana
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- King Green IndustriesPickup89.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECBig Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls1 deal90.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins105.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins106.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
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