Dispensaries with senior discounts in Decker, Montana
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- RECKirby Creek Cannabis4 dealsPickup22.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
There isn't a better dispensary I've ever been to. The customer service just isn't the same anywhere else. I walk into Kirby and I may as well be at home. They're like family there. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They pack everything with care not just throwing it in. Their products are top tier quality. If you stop at the saloon next door, you can meet Linda, the coolest saloon dog to ever exist. Ask her to watch the rodeo with you. You'll have your heart warmed each time. There's just no better place than Kirby. 5 stars. Only the Kool Katz come to Kirby.read full review
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup97.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSeed Of Life Labs- GlendivePickup176.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins213.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
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