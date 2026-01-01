Drive-thru dispensaries in Decker, Montana
Results 1-13 of 13
All Dispensary results
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins337.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins355.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSmokey's 420 House - Garden City (REC)337.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Truly a great place had no issues until the buy out. People and products are amazing. HOWEVER the technology sucks though. It’s unfortunate that I’ll have to bring my business elsewhere so I can get points at least. I hope they can get it figured out as it’s cost me a thousand points today.read full review
- RECThe Healing Treee374.0 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Good bud and good deals. I definitely recommend this place. However yesterday I picked up a 1/2 Oz and the bud tender bundled it up in 1/8ths and I didnt notice until I got home that I only had three in the bundle. I guess it's my fault for not checking before I left the store. Just make sure that everything is there before heading out guys. Still a great dispensary though!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis381.7 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECPUR CannaBliss425.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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