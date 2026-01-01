Pet friendly dispensaries in Decker, Montana
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- RECKirby Creek Cannabis4 dealsPickup22.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
There isn't a better dispensary I've ever been to. The customer service just isn't the same anywhere else. I walk into Kirby and I may as well be at home. They're like family there. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They pack everything with care not just throwing it in. Their products are top tier quality. If you stop at the saloon next door, you can meet Linda, the coolest saloon dog to ever exist. Ask her to watch the rodeo with you. You'll have your heart warmed each time. There's just no better place than Kirby. 5 stars. Only the Kool Katz come to Kirby.read full review
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup97.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGolden Valley HoneyPickup97.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins208.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
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