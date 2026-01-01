Drive-thru dispensaries in Deer Lodge, Montana
Results 1-15 of 15
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St263.4 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis382.9 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- MED & RECGM Dispensary487.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
The most business-like cannabis dispensary you'll ever visit! I've been shopping at GreenMartPDX since 2020. The first thing I noticed about the place was the professional attitude of the staff. It didn't feel like a bunch of kids or stoners. The employees know their stuff and the business is serious about making money. Building on the professionalism, there's no intimidating attitude or urgency from the staff like the "Hurry up and buy something before we get robbed" feeling I've had in Portland where I start wondering if weed really WAS legalized in this universe. GreenMart's product quality is amazingly consistent, whatever quality you choose. The selection runs from budget-friendly quality to super-deluxe-executive-suite-leather-office-chair-mega high quality, and everything in between. They've definitely got something for you. The best things about this place: 1. Online orders 2. Drive Thru pickup 3. Credit Cards accepted 4. If you order something online and they don't have it, they find the most similar product and call you back to make sure it's OK to replace.read full review
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