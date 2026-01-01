Dispensaries with military discounts in Dillon, Montana
Results 1-30 of 473
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins55.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Gallatin1 dealPickup73.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup75.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins82.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
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