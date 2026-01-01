Pet friendly dispensaries in Dillon, Montana
Results 1-30 of 349
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins55.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins82.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins83.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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