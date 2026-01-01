Pet friendly dispensaries in East Glacier Park, Montana
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- King Green IndustriesPickup47.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECEmber45.9 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
The location is great, and their products are amazing. From their buds to their edibles, everything they have is by far the best out there. I especially like their fudge, which by the way has 50mg of THC in each square, and there's 4 in a box for a reasonable price of $15. I would highly recommend checkng this place out, as I'm sure you won't be disappointed. Wide vast variety of many products, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, kief in different flavors and strains. Can't say enough about this place. Oh, and let's not forget the staff, fabulous bunch of people to work with, and all are very knowledgable on their products, and the display inside is very well put together, and easy to view and see.read full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - LibbyPickup in under 30 mins107.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
It's hard to sit here and read the reviews of people who are not truthful! Yes you have a favorite shop but there is no reason to badmouth others! Each shop has its goods and bads. If you buy anything at any shop and walk out it is on you not the shop. It is all personal choice we have 5 shops in libby and they all serve the purpose they are spose to. Keep it local and smoke on!!!!!read full review
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