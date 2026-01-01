Dispensaries with military discounts in East Helena, Montana
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- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins49.6 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins68.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins72.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup74.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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