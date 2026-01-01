Medical marijuana dispensaries in Elmo, Montana
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- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins14.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCheech & Chong Dispensoria - Elmo0.1 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
ELMO! You guys are so lucky to have such an amazing team who focuses on quality, helping people find the correct products that work for you! The owner is the most loyal person you will find nowadays, he has this vibe that is unexplainable! truly amazing! It’s very rare quality you find in people still!! This dispensary and company will NOT let you down! I recommend at least trying it as I KNOW you won’t be disappointed! Thank you for all the hardworking and dedication it takes to run a successful company!read full review
- MED & RECBig Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls1 deal34.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
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