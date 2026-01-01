Asian-owned dispensaries in Elmo, Montana
Results 1-15 of 15
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup369.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryClosed until 12pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup423.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup424.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
- MEDFalcanna Dispensary215.4 mi away
They only have flower right now but it was amazing! The bud wasn't dry and it is the perfect consistency for rolling joints. They have so many new strains that I have never heard of and I am excited to try all of them. The vibe of the dispensary is one of the best in Bozeman and the budtender was knowledgable, helpful, and nice. I tried Pacific Blue (omg!) and the Dutch Haze. Can't wait to come back!read full review
- MED & RECBrothers Cannabis- Richmond423.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I love this place, they always take care of me and are really knowledgeable about the strains. I typically only buy flower but there is always a decent ounce special and they always make sure to point out specials and discounts. I like how they always have newer but also old school strains, and also cbd strains. Very friendly and accommodating.read full review
- MED & RECMarijuana Paradise429.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
This is my second time in here. The first time was a bout a year ago, wasn’t a great experience so I didn’t end up coming back until I happen to be driving home from work And saw their sign offering five 1 g pre-rolls for $12 so I had to stop and check it out. First I want to say the store looks amazing! Clearly they have done a lot of updates and redecorating and it shows! I don’t know if there’s a new owner but I can’t put into words how much better the store looks. Walking in There was like going to the beach. It was bright and inviting and visually stimulating. There was a cute blonde lady with braids in her hair working, and she greeted me with a smile! I actually came in in a bad mood because I had just had a bad experience at a dispensary of the street. By the time I left there she had calm down, Talk me out of my need to rage, and put me in a great mood. I ended up purchasing 15 of the pre-rolls and all three strains were great! Unlike many other dispensaries, shall remain nameless, these aren’t crap joints that they’re just trying to get rid of. These are good strains , and from what the girl told me they are always good strains and the owner just wants to introduce people to different strains of weed they would not normally try. She also hit me to RSO. Oh my God talk about a great high… Anyways, this is getting very long. I just want to say if you haven’t been in there in a while give it another chance. They have really uped their game , They may not have as many options as some locations, but they make up for it in ambience and customer serviceread full review
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