Disability-owned dispensaries in Elmo, Montana
Results 1-18 of 18
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Newberg444.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Menu Not Up Dating SURE, Sucks But I Am An Everyday Patron And Friend I Like The Budtenders They Know What I What Specially When I Can't Make Up My Mind And Most Importantly The Prices Spot On They Can Accommodate Any One From $10-$60 on Concentrate $3.50-$80+ For Flower and $8-$25+ On Edibles. The Store Is Upkept They Also Decorate For Appropriate Holiday/Events They Have Lots Of Vendros Come By And GIVE Great Deals... S+ Tier Dispensary I Recommend To Everyoneread full review
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins469.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company410.0 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
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