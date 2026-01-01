Dispensaries with parking on-site in Emigrant, Montana
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- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins25.6 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECGrizzly Pine Premium Cannabis4 dealsPickup25.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Always reliable good quality on everything. Very helpful budtenders. Always good prices and great sales. I frequently shop at Grizzly Pine as a local and have always been super happy with everything from them. If you want a great selection of high quality products with friendly knowledgeable service and a good price look no further than Grizzly Pine!read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Gallatin1 dealPickup26.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup29.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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