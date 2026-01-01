Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Fairview, Montana
Results 1-18 of 18
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Helena2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins383.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins469.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup471.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man264.1 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.