Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Florence, Montana
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- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup17.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins85.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins116.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup119.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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