Pet friendly dispensaries in Fort Benton, Montana
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- MED & RECKeeper Of The Green - West Helena ValleyPickup104.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Helena is loaded with tons of options for Dispensaries. Almost all of them are multi-city locations where the Budtenders change every few months. Keeper of the Green is one of the only places in Helena that feels local, while also being top quality. I am almost always recognized by someone when I walk in the door, which makes me feel like a valued customer. Easily some of the most beautiful flower in town. You can tell how much care goes into the flower and how passionate the owners are for their business and their trade. The strains are reliable and readily available, meaning I usually don't have to worry about my favorite strain being 'out of rotation' for an extended period of time. I've never had a bad experience in either location, several times I have ended up hanging out and just chatting with the owners or Budtender for much longer than I had planned. I will always refer friends here, I wish they got more traffic as they deserve it. In a town oversaturated with choice, Keeper stands out near the top as a reliable pick every time. It's always one of the first on my list when deciding what flower I want to get when I run out.read full review
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins145.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins151.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins153.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
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