Pet friendly dispensaries in Gallatin Gateway, Montana
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- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins8.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
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