Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Gardiner, Montana
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- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup48.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MEDFalcanna Dispensary48.1 mi away
They only have flower right now but it was amazing! The bud wasn't dry and it is the perfect consistency for rolling joints. They have so many new strains that I have never heard of and I am excited to try all of them. The vibe of the dispensary is one of the best in Bozeman and the budtender was knowledgable, helpful, and nice. I tried Pacific Blue (omg!) and the Dutch Haze. Can't wait to come back!read full review
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