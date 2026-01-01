Dispensaries with military discounts in Gardiner, Montana
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- MED & RECMontana Kush - Gallatin1 dealPickup43.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECMontana WildflowerPickup in under 30 mins46.8 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup48.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
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