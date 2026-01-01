Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Great Falls, Montana
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- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins121.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - Blackwood1 dealPickup129.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup134.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins135.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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