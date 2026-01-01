Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Hamilton, Montana
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- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins136.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins154.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins355.0 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins357.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup409.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins425.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECTHC Recreation StationPickup438.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- RECMagic Tree Collective147.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
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