Dispensaries with military discounts in Hardin, Montana
Results 1-30 of 342
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup47.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECKirby Creek Cannabis4 dealsPickup41.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
There isn't a better dispensary I've ever been to. The customer service just isn't the same anywhere else. I walk into Kirby and I may as well be at home. They're like family there. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They pack everything with care not just throwing it in. Their products are top tier quality. If you stop at the saloon next door, you can meet Linda, the coolest saloon dog to ever exist. Ask her to watch the rodeo with you. You'll have your heart warmed each time. There's just no better place than Kirby. 5 stars. Only the Kool Katz come to Kirby.read full review
- MED & RECLighthouse Organics - Billings39.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
This is a long overdo review! I am intrigued that when looking into Lighthouses reviews across the board, whether Google, weedmaps, leafly, etc they have remained consistent throughout on all platforms and have so since they first began, except for a few stragglers who I’m betting are either disgruntled fired employees wanting to get even or overly entitled customers, or probably even their competitors. My own experience with this dispensary for the last 9 years has been nothing but consistent in the quality of their flower, edibles and although they’ve had their ups and downs on occasion in keeping concentrates stocked, they are imo one of the most reliable, highest craft quality in all of Billings. Over the last 2 years since being untethered and now Rec, I’ve seen a loss in quality of flower which I assume has to do with those seeking to mass produce. But Not with Lighthouse. Their desire to place quality over quantity clearly shows in their products. Their flower is of the cleanest I have ever used!! My favorite right now is how they sell granola at a lower price for ppl like me who are on a tight budget.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.