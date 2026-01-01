Dispensaries with senior discounts in Hardin, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup47.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECKirby Creek Cannabis4 dealsPickup41.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
There isn't a better dispensary I've ever been to. The customer service just isn't the same anywhere else. I walk into Kirby and I may as well be at home. They're like family there. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They pack everything with care not just throwing it in. Their products are top tier quality. If you stop at the saloon next door, you can meet Linda, the coolest saloon dog to ever exist. Ask her to watch the rodeo with you. You'll have your heart warmed each time. There's just no better place than Kirby. 5 stars. Only the Kool Katz come to Kirby.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings47.8 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- RECMontana Medicine Man54.4 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- MED & RECSeed Of Life Labs- GlendivePickup166.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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