Dispensaries with military discounts in Laurel, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup9.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man7.9 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
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