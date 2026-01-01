Dispensaries with senior discounts in Laurel, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup9.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man7.9 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings9.0 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins114.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins116.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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