Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Lewistown, Montana
Results 1-20 of 20
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins239.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECMontana Medicine Man94.4 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- RECMagic Tree Collective366.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.