Drive-thru dispensaries in Lewistown, Montana
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- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St420.8 mi awayClosed until 7am MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis443.7 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
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