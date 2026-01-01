Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Lincoln, Montana
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- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins62.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup63.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins63.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins65.4 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins66.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECHolistic Releaf By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins84.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
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