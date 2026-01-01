Dispensaries with parking on-site in Lincoln, Montana
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- MED & RECKeeper Of The Green - West Helena ValleyPickup36.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Helena is loaded with tons of options for Dispensaries. Almost all of them are multi-city locations where the Budtenders change every few months. Keeper of the Green is one of the only places in Helena that feels local, while also being top quality. I am almost always recognized by someone when I walk in the door, which makes me feel like a valued customer. Easily some of the most beautiful flower in town. You can tell how much care goes into the flower and how passionate the owners are for their business and their trade. The strains are reliable and readily available, meaning I usually don't have to worry about my favorite strain being 'out of rotation' for an extended period of time. I've never had a bad experience in either location, several times I have ended up hanging out and just chatting with the owners or Budtender for much longer than I had planned. I will always refer friends here, I wish they got more traffic as they deserve it. In a town oversaturated with choice, Keeper stands out near the top as a reliable pick every time. It's always one of the first on my list when deciding what flower I want to get when I run out.read full review
- MED & RECElevated - Helena4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I came in couple weeks ago. I just needed to get a piece. Matt, helped me with finding a new piece and also made a few great recommendations. Matt recommended a great hybrid, indica, and edibles. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to get my review to post until now. Nice clean store. Helpful knowledgeable staff. Wouldn’t accept my tip!read full review
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup63.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins63.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins63.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECCousins Cannabis4 dealsPickup63.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins66.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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