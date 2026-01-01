Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Lockwood, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup10.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECHigh Mountain - Billings11.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I'm so glad I discovered this place. I felt very welcomed when I came in, the regional manager helped me my first time and he was super knowledgeable and helped me narrow down some strains to try for my migraines and insomnia. I love the quality of the products and the potency is on point.read full review
- RECMontana Medicine Man15.8 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
Pleasantly surprised to walk in and meet this gentlemen. Very knowledgeable and brought a very friendly OG vibe to the table. Had a very large variety of cultivars across the board. I tried his CBD Obi-Wan Kush today. Nice fun light stone followed by a light relaxing body high. Should be some good medicine. Thanks!read full review
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins276.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins301.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins322.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup325.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins327.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickup431.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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