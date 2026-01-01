Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Miles City, Montana
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- MED & RECPurple Cow Dispensary - BillingsPickup140.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGallatin Valley Organics7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins254.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins388.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins401.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins414.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup415.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins418.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickup442.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)Pickup449.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
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