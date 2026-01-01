Drive-thru dispensaries in Miles City, Montana
Results 1-13 of 13
All Dispensary results
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins419.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins439.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSmokey's 420 House - Garden City (REC)419.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
Truly a great place had no issues until the buy out. People and products are amazing. HOWEVER the technology sucks though. It’s unfortunate that I’ll have to bring my business elsewhere so I can get points at least. I hope they can get it figured out as it’s cost me a thousand points today.read full review
- Green Goods - Moorhead431.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- RECThe Healing Treee459.7 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Good bud and good deals. I definitely recommend this place. However yesterday I picked up a 1/2 Oz and the bud tender bundled it up in 1/8ths and I didnt notice until I got home that I only had three in the bundle. I guess it's my fault for not checking before I left the store. Just make sure that everything is there before heading out guys. Still a great dispensary though!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis486.5 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.