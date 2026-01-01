Dispensaries with student discounts in Missoula, Montana
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- MED & RECZen Medicine4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins0.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup1.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECGreenhouse Farmacy1.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins91.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- RECGreen Fire Dispensary4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I love this shop. It is my absolute FAVE! I dont shop anywhere else now -they have good prices and an awesome selection if you ask me. The budtendress gals are always super nice and know their strains and will help ya find what you are looking for. This is an excellent shop! They also have a cool little deal on products-everyday is something different. 10/10 would recommend!read full review
- King Green IndustriesPickup102.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins157.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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