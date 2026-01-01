Pet friendly dispensaries in Missoula, Montana
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- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary5 dealsPickup1.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins1.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Lolo5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- MED & RECGroove - Missoula1 dealPickup in under 30 mins0.1 mi awayPreorder until 12pm MT
The gentleman that helped me today at checkout with my items is always so friendly and is also very knowledgeable of the products in the store. I also enjoy how he usually tries to suggest to sell something like today. For example, the drops you can add into your beverage. I have never heard of those before and while I didn’t have the funds with me today to purchase, those, I will be purchasing those in the future. It’s always nice to get quality products at a fair price, but it makes the experience even more special when the bartender is friendly and personable.read full review
- MED & RECFirefly - MissoulaPickup in under 30 mins2.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This truly is a gem of a dispensary. Firefly has perfected their craft and continues to exceed expectations time and again with their product. I fully appreciate the family-owned and grown aspect, as well as the family and friends-of working vibe. Every individual that has assisted me there has been incredibly personable, knowledgeable, discreet regarding patron health, and compassionate in their interactions. So happy I stumbled into such a marvelous space. Highlights for me: -Classic Afgooey perfection! -THC HONEY! -Homemade Lemon Cookie edibles that are simply sinful in its decadence for the tastebuds, and a friendly warning to be at home if you’re going to eat the whole thing (which is hard not to) -The work that has gone into their concentrates... well, just picture a mad scientist creating increasingly excellent products EVERY TIME – verging on diabolical, I tell ya. -THE CUSTOMER SERVICE Each person there has brought something special to my day with their genuine vibe and kindness when I visit. Everyone at this dispensary always meets me where I am mentally any given day and guides me to the appropriate products with an empathy that means the world to me. Thank you so much, Firefly friendsread full review
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - ButtePickup in under 30 mins91.3 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
Again thank you apogee. I got some blue pave a pain painkiller, pain reliever oh it's all good and I don't feel the pain the way I do, and again the prices were great the deals that they got going on is awesome the people are there the employees there do you know what they're talking about I recommend this to anybody thank you very much apogee thank you!read full review
- MED & RECKeeper Of The Green - West Helena ValleyPickup93.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Helena is loaded with tons of options for Dispensaries. Almost all of them are multi-city locations where the Budtenders change every few months. Keeper of the Green is one of the only places in Helena that feels local, while also being top quality. I am almost always recognized by someone when I walk in the door, which makes me feel like a valued customer. Easily some of the most beautiful flower in town. You can tell how much care goes into the flower and how passionate the owners are for their business and their trade. The strains are reliable and readily available, meaning I usually don't have to worry about my favorite strain being 'out of rotation' for an extended period of time. I've never had a bad experience in either location, several times I have ended up hanging out and just chatting with the owners or Budtender for much longer than I had planned. I will always refer friends here, I wish they got more traffic as they deserve it. In a town oversaturated with choice, Keeper stands out near the top as a reliable pick every time. It's always one of the first on my list when deciding what flower I want to get when I run out.read full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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